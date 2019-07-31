Nigeria: Presidential Election Tribunal - WAEC Official Testifies for Buhari, Says President Obtained Five Credits

31 July 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu and Halimah Yahaya

Henry Adewumi, Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of School Registration, on Wednesday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.

Mr Adewumi made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Mr Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP and Mr Abubakar alleged in their petition challenging the victory of Mr Buhari that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.

They want INEC to grant them access to the server or declare the results in it. INEC has, however, said it used no server to collate results for the presidential election.

Mr Abubakar is also challenging Mr Buhari's educational qualification. He alleges that the secondary school the president said he attended was not in existence then.

Mr Abubakar wants the tribunal to annul Mr Buhari's victory and either call for fresh elections or declare him, Mr Abubakar, the winner of the election.

