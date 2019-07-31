Uganda: Thousands Attend Kabaka's Coronation Anniversary

31 July 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Thousands of people are gathering at Nkumba University in Wakiso District to mark the 26th Coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

The theme of this year's celebration is; the role of Cultural Leaders in Providing Health and Education.

The celebrations, are being organised and hosted by Busiro County.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, is attending the ceremony.

Dozens of politicians including Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who is the leader of People Power Movement are also in attendance.

The Sultan of Sokoko Caliphate in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar is among the foreign dignitaries attending the function.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

