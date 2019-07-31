Uganda: Thousands Attend Kabaka's Coronation Anniversary

Thousands of people are gathering at Nkumba University in Wakiso District to mark the 26th Coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.
The theme of this year's celebration is; the role of Cultural Leaders in Providing Health and Education.
The celebrations, are being organised and hosted by Busiro County.
Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, is attending the ceremony.
Dozens of politicians including Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who is the leader of People Power Movement are also in attendance.
The Sultan of Sokoko Caliphate in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar is among the foreign dignitaries attending the function.
Read the original article on Monitor.
