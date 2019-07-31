Nigeria: Wizkid Lands Second Billboard Entry With Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl'

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid.
31 July 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeat star, Ayodeji Balogun, a.k.a Wizkid has earned his second Billboard Hot entry with his feature on Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl'.

Beyonce curate an album based on 'The Lion King,' featuring several African artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Yemi Alade.

'Brown Skin Girl', which is a fan favourite among black women globally, features Wizkid, Saint Jhn, Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The Billboard Hot 100 rankings are based on sales, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

The song debuts at number 76 on the Hot 100 (dated Aug. 3), also earning seven-year-old Blue Ivy her first entry on the Hot 100.

Wizkid was the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show with his music 'Soco' played at the background.

He started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. (NAN)

