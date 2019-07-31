Nigeria: Davido Is Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube

Afro pop star, David 'Davido' Adeleke has become the most viewed Nigerian artist on streaming platform, YouTube.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 'Aye' singer has amassed over 500 million views across all his uploads on the platform to achieve this feat.
In January, Davido's hit song, 'Fall' beat out Yemi Alade's 'Johnny' to become the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.
He then became the first Nigerian artist to reach over 100 million views on YouTube racing ahead of Yemi Alade and Tekno.
As the head of his label, DMW, Davido's YouTube page also streams the tracks and videos of his label mates including Mayorkun, Peruzzi and Dremo.
In 2017, Davido had an unprecedented career resurgence with his row of hits including 'If', 'Fall', 'Fia' and 'Like Dat'.
Davido was the first Nigerian artist to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram and now one of the most bankable Nigerian on the platform.
He recently sold out London's O2 Arena and recorded the longest-charting Nigerian single in Billboard history.
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
Davido, Chris Brown Release 'Blow My Mind'
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.