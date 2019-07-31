Somalia: Minister of Foreign Affairs Discusses Relations and Cooperation With Dutch Ambassador

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador, Ahmed Isse Awad, received the Dutch Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Frans Makken in Mogadishu on Tuesday.
The two discussed enhancing bilateral relations and means of cooperation in the areas of security, justice, immigration, and education sectors.
The meeting, which also discussed several other agendas of common interest between the two friendly countries, was attended by the national security adviser to the Somali presidency, Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, director of the Department of America and Europe for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdidahir Abdirahman Abdi and other senior officials, including a representative from the Somali Immigration and Naturalization Directorate.
The Somali government is working closely with its European Union partners in a bid to ease travel restrictions for its citizens.
The Netherlands recently joined EU states that recognized Somali passport holders mainly diplomatic and service travel documents in May this year.
A few months ago, Belgium announced that they also officially recognized Somalia's diplomatic and service passport.
Norway's Embassy in Kenya said last year that diplomatic, service and ordinary passports of Somalia been recognized by Oslo.
Read the original article on Shabelle.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.