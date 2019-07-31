Somalia: Minister of Foreign Affairs Discusses Relations and Cooperation With Dutch Ambassador

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador, Ahmed Isse Awad, received the Dutch Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Frans Makken in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The two discussed enhancing bilateral relations and means of cooperation in the areas of security, justice, immigration, and education sectors.

The meeting, which also discussed several other agendas of common interest between the two friendly countries, was attended by the national security adviser to the Somali presidency, Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, director of the Department of America and Europe for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdidahir Abdirahman Abdi and other senior officials, including a representative from the Somali Immigration and Naturalization Directorate.

The Somali government is working closely with its European Union partners in a bid to ease travel restrictions for its citizens.

The Netherlands recently joined EU states that recognized Somali passport holders mainly diplomatic and service travel documents in May this year.

A few months ago, Belgium announced that they also officially recognized Somalia's diplomatic and service passport.

Norway's Embassy in Kenya said last year that diplomatic, service and ordinary passports of Somalia been recognized by Oslo.