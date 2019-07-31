Eritrea: Consensus Building Workshop On National Infection Prevention Control Guidelines

Infection prevention and control (IPC) is a scientific approach and practical solution designed to prevent harm caused by infection to patients and health workers. In view of this, WHO jointly with MOH held a consensus building workshop on National Infection Prevention control guidelines at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall from 17 to 21 June 2019.

The workshop was officially opened by Mr Berhane Gebretnsae, Director General of Medical Services and said that ensuring good IPC avoids harm, and at times even death, saves money, reduces the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and supports delivery of high quality health services. He added that high-quality health care is an essential component of UHC, as clearly articulated in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Gertrude Avortri, Medical Officer from WHO Intercountry Support Team facilitating the workshop said that effective IPC programme leads to 30% reduction in health care associated infections. Dr Gertrude emphasized that IPC is also imperative for handling outbreaks of highly transmissible diseases and providing high quality care within the context of UHC.

Furthermore, Mr Ghilay Kahsay, said that IPC is a key entry point to quality; it provides a practical and evidence-based approach with demonstrated impact across all levels of the health-care system. The existence of strong quality programmes and capacity helps to create the foundation for resilient health services and systems that can adequately prepare for and respond to disease outbreaks, Mr Ghilay underscored.

At the workshop, the participants actively participated during the group work discussions and practical exercises.

In his closing remarks, DG said that a well-integrated, high-quality health services can be the basis for effective prevention, detection and response to public health emergencies. He assured the participants that MOH will work in collaboration with other partners on strengthening IPC and quality in health care for resilient health services.