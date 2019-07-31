Kenya: Cruise Tourism On the Rise in Kenya's Upper-Middle Class

There is an increase in demand for cruise tourism in the country.
This is according to Holiday Bazaar's Nishma Shah who says the tourism sub-sector has seen exponential growth in the last 4 years with initial cruise bookings ranging from no more than 20 guests annually to now exceeding 1000 guests.
Some of the more popular destinations with Kenyans include the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and an increasing trend towards sailing around the Indian Ocean to exotic islands such as Seychelles and Mauritius.
The trend is set to become the second major African destination for international cruise ships, after Egypt.
Shah says this is in part due to the construction of the new cruise terminal in Mombasa, which is anticipated to open in 2020.
Cruise tourism includes an all-inclusive holiday without having to worry about managing accommodation, meals and entertainment.
It also gives holidaymakers an opportunity to travel to multiple destinations at one go.
"There is also the convenience of not having to pack and unpack or go through tedious immigration processes. Additionally, it accommodates multiple generations from grandparents to parents, teens and even young children with ease."
She was speaking during the announcement of the launch of Cruise and Travel Planners, the first fully-fledged and flagship cruise shop in Kenya by Holiday Bazaar.
The tailor-made offering will provide cruise travel packages specifically targeting the Kenyan traveller, from some of the most renowned cruise liners globally.
"Kenyan travelers cannot get enough of cruise tourism. With a 99.9 percent satisfaction guaranteed, it makes for an attractive holiday package regardless of age. With our expertise in understanding the local market coupled with our unique partnerships with the likes of Royal Caribbean and Crystal Cruises, we can offer an unparalleled cruise booking service not currently available in Kenya," she said.
Read the original article on Capital FM.
