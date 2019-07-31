Nigeria: No Doctor On Duty As Borno Governor Visits Hospital Midnight

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum Monday midnight paid unscheduled inspection visits to hospitals and other government agencies in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who was at the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital at 1.00am, did not meet any medical doctor on duty.

Only 10 nurses out of the 135 working in the hospital were on duty; while none of the 19 resident doctors was around.

Even when the governor phoned about 10 doctors to find out why none of them was on duty, they did not answer the calls.

But at the State Specialists' Hospital, the governor met a few doctors on duty around 2am.

Zulum expressed dissatisfaction with quality of services being provided to patients on admission.

He queried the Chief Medical Director of the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital to explain why absentee doctors should not face disciplinary action.