Nigeria: No Doctor On Duty As Borno Governor Visits Hospital Midnight

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
31 July 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Sawab and Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum Monday midnight paid unscheduled inspection visits to hospitals and other government agencies in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who was at the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital at 1.00am, did not meet any medical doctor on duty.

Only 10 nurses out of the 135 working in the hospital were on duty; while none of the 19 resident doctors was around.

Even when the governor phoned about 10 doctors to find out why none of them was on duty, they did not answer the calls.

But at the State Specialists' Hospital, the governor met a few doctors on duty around 2am.

Zulum expressed dissatisfaction with quality of services being provided to patients on admission.

He queried the Chief Medical Director of the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital to explain why absentee doctors should not face disciplinary action.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.