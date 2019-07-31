Mozambique: The Republic of Mozambique Implements the International Monetary Fund's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

document

The Republic of Mozambique has implemented the recommendations of the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS) by publishing critical data through the National Summary Data Page (NSDP). The page aims to serve as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data on the national accounts, government operations and debt, monetary and financial sector, and the balance of payments. The e‑GDDS was established by the IMF's Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and policymaking.

The NSDP is hosted by the National Institute of Statistics, utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange, and is accessible on the IMF's Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board. The NSDP page contains links to statistics published by official data producers, namely the National Institute of Statistics, the Bank of Mozambique, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the NSDP will provide national policy makers and domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information easily accessible in both human and machine-readable formats will allow users to have simultaneous access to timely data and bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director of the IMF's Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country's statistical development: "I congratulate the authorities for the launch of the NSDP, an important step forward in data dissemination. I am confident that Mozambique will benefit from using the e-GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system."

Mozambique has benefitted from a project on the Improvement of Data Dissemination financed by the United Kingdom's Department for International Development.