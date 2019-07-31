South Africa: Richard Mdluli Sentencing Scheduled for September, He Intends Appealing

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

The sentencing proceedings of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi will be heard on September 19 and 20 in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of charges stemming from the 1999 kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng delivered the lengthy judgment on Tuesday.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, a visibly calm Mdluli said he intended to appeal.

However, he refused to comment further, saying that he would wait for the sentencing.

Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They were acquitted of the intimidation of Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana and defeating the ends of justice.

News24 earlier reported that Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They got married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe. He was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder.

Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

