South Africa: Richard Mdluli Sentencing Scheduled for September, He Intends Appealing

The sentencing proceedings of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi will be heard on September 19 and 20 in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of charges stemming from the 1999 kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe.
Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng delivered the lengthy judgment on Tuesday.
Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, a visibly calm Mdluli said he intended to appeal.
However, he refused to comment further, saying that he would wait for the sentencing.
Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They were acquitted of the intimidation of Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana and defeating the ends of justice.
News24 earlier reported that Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They got married on July 22, 1998.
Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe. He was shot dead in 1999.
No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder.
Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.