South Africa: Bulls Lose Kirsten to Exeter Chiefs

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Bulls forward Jannes Kirsten (25) has confirmed that he will be joining Exeter Chiefs in England from the start of the 2019/20 season.

The news was confirmed on the Chiefs website on Wednesday.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. I've been waiting a while for the visa, but now that has been sorted, it's great to be here and to be part of what is a winning team," Kirsten said.

"If you ask any South African player, they want to come here and have a taste of the Premiership.

"They want to see how they go because it's a great challenge, but one which ultimately makes you improve as a player.

"I'm expecting a more physical game here compared to that of Super Rugby.

"That will certainly fit my game, as will the quality which is very good here. For me, I like the physical battle - especially against the other pack - so I can't wait to get started."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

