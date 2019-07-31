Namibia: Young Man Shoots Himself At Walvis Bay

A 22-YEAR-OLD man who shot himself at Walvis Bay on Sunday has died of his injuries.

Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu issued an incident report today, indicating that Kyle Adams allegedly took a key of a firearm safe from his father's car, which he used to get hold of a revolver at his home in the Hermes residential area on Sunday afternoon.

"He then went to his room and shot himself in the head. He sustained serious head injuries," said Iikuyu.

Adams was rushed to Welwitschia Private Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

He died early on Monday morning.

"No suicide note left and no foul play is suspected," Iikuyu stated.

This was the third reported suicide at the coast this month. On 2 July a 16-year-old schoolgirl hanged herself on the swings at a Swakopmund school playground, and on 19 July a 77-year-old pensioner shot himself at Swakopmund.