Namibia: Young Man Shoots Himself At Walvis Bay

A 22-YEAR-OLD man who shot himself at Walvis Bay on Sunday has died of his injuries.
Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu issued an incident report today, indicating that Kyle Adams allegedly took a key of a firearm safe from his father's car, which he used to get hold of a revolver at his home in the Hermes residential area on Sunday afternoon.
"He then went to his room and shot himself in the head. He sustained serious head injuries," said Iikuyu.
Adams was rushed to Welwitschia Private Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.
He died early on Monday morning.
"No suicide note left and no foul play is suspected," Iikuyu stated.
This was the third reported suicide at the coast this month. On 2 July a 16-year-old schoolgirl hanged herself on the swings at a Swakopmund school playground, and on 19 July a 77-year-old pensioner shot himself at Swakopmund.
Read the original article on Namibian.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.