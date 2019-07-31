Namibia: Geingob Promises to Deal With Regulatory Bottlenecks

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob promised investors at the economic growth summit that certain policies that are considered barriers to investment will be reviewed.

Geingob made this remarks during his official opening of the summit this morning in the capital.

He said the newly procurement act will go under review and government will finally redefine the term "previously disadvantaged people" to avoid bottlenecks.

Geingob continued that the most talked National Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework (NEEF) will be tabled as soon, with the 25% equity clause removed.

He also promised an outlook on the loan to value ratio regulations that enabled first buyer owners to pay no deposit on their purchasing of house, while it cap those who already have a houses to pay a deposit on their second house.

More policies such as the Investment Promotion Act, saving applications and visa regulations will be reviewed.