South Africa: Man Shot Dead As Armed Gang Storms Durban Funeral

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A man has died after being shot multiple times at the funeral of a taxi owner at the Merebank Regional Hall in Durban, it was reported on Wednesday.

Three people - including a child - were injured when armed men stormed the service on Saturday, hall manager Daddy Naicker told the Chatsworth Rising Sun.

According to the publication, mourners took cover when the men, "carrying AK47s", opened fire. The child was shot in the stomach, while a woman and security guard were also hit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 that a 45-year-old man had been injured in the shooting at the hall in Hamagiri Road, around 14:45 on Saturday.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach and legs and was taken to hospital, where he died on arrival. A case of murder was opened at the Wentworth police station for investigation."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

