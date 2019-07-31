South Africa: Zondo, Mogoeng Twitter Accounts Are Parody Accounts, Warns Office

Turns out, those tweets you thought came from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo actually don't. In fact, Zondo does not have a Twitter account at all.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Justice, spokesperson for the judiciary Nathi Mncube confirmed that the Twitter accounts of @RaymondZondo and @Mogoeng_Mogoeng were "parody" accounts.

"The Office of the Chief Justice would like to warn members of the public and social media network Twitter users of a parody Twitter account purporting to be that of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, using the handle @RaymondZondo.

"The Deputy Chief Justice does not have a Twitter account nor has an account been created for him by the Office of the Chief Justice," the statement reads.

In a well-received tweet, which had more than 1 600 likes at the time of writing, the user of the parody account of the Deputy Chief Justice said: "The attacks the judiciary is facing are unnecessary and devoid of any merit.

"If anyone has evidence regarding the 'capture' of any judge by politicians or any entity, they should come forward."

Some of the prominent people who follow the account include Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and a number of well-known South African journalists.

The statement from the Office of the Chief Justice continued that: "The views expressed on the parody Twitter account do not represent those of the Deputy Chief Justice or the South African Judiciary.

"The public and Twitter users are also reminded of the existence of a parody Twitter account purporting to be that of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, using the handle @Mogoeng_Mogoeng. The views expressed on this account also do not represent those of the Chief Justice or the South African Judiciary."

It was more clear that the account purporting to be that of the Chief Justice was a parody account because it was stated and tweets to former president Jacob Zuma included the greeting: "Awe bra."

"Members of the media are requested to contact the Office of the Chief Justice to verify the authenticity of any social media account that purports to be that of a judge before attributing any statements made on the account to a judge," the statement ends.

Source: News24