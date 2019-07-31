Sudan: Schools Closed Amid Protests Over Death of Student Demonstrators

31 July 2019
Radio France Internationale

Sudanese authorities have ordered schools closed indefinitely after crowds of students took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the death of six protesters, including five students, in a town in central Sudan.

Thousands of Sudanese students joined protests across the country to condemn the violent dispersal of Monday's demonstration in al-Obeid, North Kordofan, against fuel and bread shortages.

Five high-school students were shot dead and more than 60 wounded, some by snipers, according to the protest movement and residents.

Demonstrators accused paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing the teenagers. Local authorities say they have opened an investigation.

Officials in North Kordofan suspended classes shortly after the violence and imposed a nightly curfew in parts of the province as the main protest group, the Sudanese Professionals Association, called for nationwide rallies against what they are calling a "massacre".

On Tuesday, the official SUNA news agency said that the ruling military council had given orders "to governors of all states to shut kindergartens, primary and high schools from tomorrow [Wednesday] until further notice".

Tensions high

The killings in al-Obeid reignited tensions between the pro-democracy movement, whose protests toppled President Omar al-Bashir in April, and the military council that has ruled since then.

The chairman of military council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, condemned the killings. On Tuesday in an interview with state television, he called on negotiators from both sides to "expedite" the dialogue, given the overall impasse in the country.

The two sides had been set to meet Tuesday to finalise a power-sharing agreement outlined earlier this month, but the talks were postponed after the deaths.

There are deep divisions over a number of key issues, including whether military commanders should be immune from prosecution for violence against protesters.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.