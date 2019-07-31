South Africa: Bulls Change Playmaker for Griquas Clash

Pretoria — The Bulls have made a change at flyhalf for their Currie Cup clash against Griquas at Loftus on Saturday.
In what is the only change to the side from the one that beat the Pumas 25-17 last weekend, Manie Libbok returns in the No 10 jersey to replace Springbok Marnitz Boshoff , who moves to the bench.
The Bulls are currently second-bottom on the Currie Cup log with one win from three matches while Griquas are second with two wins from three.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 .
Teams:
Blue Bulls
15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba , 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima
Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Stedman Gans
Griquas
TBA
Vodacom Blue Bulls team announcement vs the Tafel Lager Griquas#BullsFamily #CurrieCupReloaded #VBBvGRI pic.twitter.com/mBvaR7Emkl-- Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 31, 2019
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
