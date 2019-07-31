South Africa: Bulls Change Playmaker for Griquas Clash

31 July 2019
News24Wire
By Sport24

Pretoria — The Bulls have made a change at flyhalf for their Currie Cup clash against Griquas at Loftus on Saturday.

In what is the only change to the side from the one that beat the Pumas 25-17 last weekend, Manie Libbok returns in the No 10 jersey to replace Springbok Marnitz Boshoff , who moves to the bench.

The Bulls are currently second-bottom on the Currie Cup log with one win from three matches while Griquas are second with two wins from three.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 .

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba , 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Stedman Gans

Griquas

TBA

Vodacom Blue Bulls team announcement vs the Tafel Lager Griquas#BullsFamily #CurrieCupReloaded #VBBvGRI pic.twitter.com/mBvaR7Emkl-- Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 31, 2019

