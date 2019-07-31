South Africa: Parents Have Until Wednesday Afternoon to Submit Gauteng School Admission Documents

Gauteng parents who received letters of admission for the schools they chose for their children have been given until Wednesday afternoon to provide the department with the required documents, according to the Gauteng Department of Education.

"We wish to remind all parents who have applied for their children - Grade 1 to Grade 8 for 2020 - that today (Wednesday) is the deadline for submissions for all of the schools that they have applied to," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement.

"At 14:00, the schools will be closing the processes for accepting all the documents that are required," Mabona added.

The department emphasised that no extensions would be granted.

In May 2019 - the department recorded 289 370 online admission applications for the 2020 academic year - 136 854 for Grade 1 and 152 516 for Grade 8.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is also expected to deliver the education mid-term expenditure framework for the 2019/20 year in the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

News24 earlier reported that the MEC intends to prioritise early childhood development centres in his second term, by moving them from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Education.

Lesufi outlined his plans for education in the province at a consultative meeting at the Nasrec expo centre in June. The meeting sought to share the priorities of his new term and solicit input on the "Education Roadmap 2019-2024". His mid-term expenditure framework will determine whether this plan can come to fruition.

Source: News24