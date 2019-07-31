South Africa: Former Blitzbok Named Kings Assistant Coach

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Former Blitzbok Vuyo Zangqa has been appointed as the Southern Kings assistant coach for the 2019/20 season.

Zangqa is well known in South African rugby, having represented the Blitzboks in 21 tournaments on the World Rugby Sevens Series between 2007 and 2009.

A car accident in 2009 brought an unfortunate end to his playing career, but he made a successful transition into coaching, assisting Paul Treu with the Blitzboks before also working with Kenya and the Kings as a backline coach.

In recent times, he was coaching Germany's sevens and 15s sides.

The Kings are yet to announce a head coach, with former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers , current Samoa coach Steve Jackson and Cheetahs forwards coach Corniel van Zyl believed to be in line.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

