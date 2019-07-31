South Africa: Kreuziger to Lead Didata in SAN Sebastian

Cape Town — The UCI World Tour continues with the Clasica San Sebastian taking place in San Sebastian on Saturday, August 3.

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka will be among the teams to line up at the start of the 226km classic.

The traditional Clasica San Sebastian once again takes place as the first World Tour race post the Tour de France. Several of the Tour de France's top contenders are expected to try and squeeze out the last bit of their July form at the Basque Country one-day classic.

There are several key climbs along the 226km route, with the final climb being 2km in length with an average gradient of 11 percent and peaking just 9km from the line in San Sebastian.

Roman Kreuziger , who was Team DiData's best-placed rider at this year's Tour de France (16th place overall), will lead the team. Danilo Wyss , who climbed strongly at last week's Adriatica Ionica Race, will also line up in San Sebastian together with Louis Meintjes, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Nic Dlamini and Scott Davies.

Source: Sport24