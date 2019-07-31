South Africa: Kreuziger to Lead Didata in SAN Sebastian

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The UCI World Tour continues with the Clasica San Sebastian taking place in San Sebastian on Saturday, August 3.

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka will be among the teams to line up at the start of the 226km classic.

The traditional Clasica San Sebastian once again takes place as the first World Tour race post the Tour de France. Several of the Tour de France's top contenders are expected to try and squeeze out the last bit of their July form at the Basque Country one-day classic.

There are several key climbs along the 226km route, with the final climb being 2km in length with an average gradient of 11 percent and peaking just 9km from the line in San Sebastian.

Roman Kreuziger , who was Team DiData's best-placed rider at this year's Tour de France (16th place overall), will lead the team. Danilo Wyss , who climbed strongly at last week's Adriatica Ionica Race, will also line up in San Sebastian together with Louis Meintjes, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Nic Dlamini and Scott Davies.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.