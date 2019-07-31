South Africa: Omotoso Retrial Haggles As Defence Demands Details of Charges

Lawyers representing rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso continued to argue for the full details of the charges against their client and his two co-accused on Wednesday.

This comes after the trial was postponed as soon as it began on Tuesday after the defence sought a postponement. Defence advocate Peter Daubermann asked presiding Judge Irma Schoeman to postpone the case, saying that the State had delayed filing particulars pertaining to the charges.

The trial of Omotoso and co-accused, Lusanda Lusani and Zukiswa Sitho, was supposed to start afresh before Schoeman on Tuesday after the previous judge, Judge Mandela Makaula, recused himself in March.

On Wednesday, Daubermann again addressed the court about compelling the State to furnish details of where and when the alleged offences took place so that they could prepare to defend their clients.

Schoeman asked if Daubermann wanted the court to allow evidence from the previous trial.

"No, Your Ladyship," he responded as he continued to refer to the previous trial.

Acting spokesperson Sibulele Mboyi said on Tuesday that the NPA hoped the defence was not employing delaying tactics.

"Mr Daubermann is currently applying to compel the State to provide more details on the charges. As the State, we are planning to oppose the application because we have given the defence sufficient information informing the accused of the nature of the charges against them," said Mboyi.

Meanwhile, witness Cheryl Zondi, whose emotional testimony gripped the nation in October last year, previously said she was prepared to take the stand again to testify against her alleged abuser "until justice is served".

The three accused are facing 97 charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

