Namibia: Youth Leaders Vexed By Low Voters' Registration

REPRESENTATIVES of political party youth leagues describe the overall turnout for the supplementary voters' registration that ran from 8-27 July 2019 as not worth celebrating.

According to preliminary figures by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), a little over 200 000 voters registered during that period.

This is 100 000 voters short of the 300 000 target the commission had set itself at the start of the supplementary registration. It includes people who turned 18 since the last election in 2014.

"The number is not satisfactory at all, but is relatively okay. I know there are many Namibians out there who qualify to vote, but did not go to register," Ephraim Nekongo, the Swapo Party Youth League secretary told Nampa on Monday.

"It's not just about having a voter's card. You must put that card to good use. Go out there in big numbers and vote," he appealed.

Agreeing with Nekongo, the Rally for Democracy and Progress's Marvin Veseevete said democracy will only prevail if each Namibian who is 18 and older participates in this democratic process to address the issues of the day.

Swanu's Brian Ngutjinazo pinned his disappointment on ECN's "cumbersome and slow voter's registration process", which might have discouraged some people, especially the youth, from participating. He added that the registration period was also very short.

Bensen Katjirijova of the Popular Democratic Movement called on the ECN to explore alternative mechanisms to extend registration, or create a second phase for the supplementary registration of voters.

"When we look at these numbers, we are happy and satisfied with the number that we captured," ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said, noting that the ECN benchmarks its processes to those of other countries in southern Africa.

"When you look at the Southern African Development Community countries, you will notice that the general trend is that the national voters are always about 50% of the total population," he stated.

With an estimated population of around 2,3 million inhabitants, Namibia's voters registered currently stand at 1,2 million, which Mujoro said is satisfactory.

- Nampa