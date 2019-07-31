South Africa: President Favours Pravin Gordhan Over Her, Says Enraged Public Protector in Spitfire Court Papers

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is constitutionally obliged to support the public protector and to comply with his obligations to hold Cabinet members to account, incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane will argue before court on Thursday 1 August.

President Cyril Ramaphosa squares up to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in another round of legal warfare on Thursday; this time it is about whether or not he can delay acting on an instruction from the public protector to discipline Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mkhwebane found in May that Gordhan illegally signed off on early retirement for former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. On Monday, North Gauteng High Court judge Sulet Potterill granted an interdict to Gordhan to stay (delay) the remedial action against him pending a review to the High Court. He denies that the early pension agreement was illegal.

Dotted throughout her court papers is Mkhwebane's repeated instruction that Ramaphosa act against Gordhan immediately as she has instructed; and her view that Gordhan's court review will fail. Ramaphosa will argue that the protector should back off as she is skirting close to imposing on his presidential prerogative and the constitutional separation of powers.

In her court papers to oppose Ramaphosa's court application to request...