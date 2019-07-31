Namibia: 'Bailouts Should Not Be the Norm'

Finance deputy minister Natangwe Ithete has urged public enterprises to start living up to their mandates and not become parasites, ever sucking from the government.

Ithete was speaking at a dividend handover by the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation Limited (NamibRe) to central government for the 2018 financial year.

He said: "Public enterprises were not established to be liabilities with constant bailouts; they were created for times such as this, to assist the government in growing our economy and provide reliable and affordable services to industries and the public at large."

NamibRe declared a N$6,15 million dividend, about 20% of their N$30,7 million profit for the 2018 financial year. The dividend is the highest in the company's history and makes it the fifth consecutive dividend since 2014 accumulating to about N$16 million over that period.

"Other public enterprises should emulate the good example set by NamibRe. I am repeating and emphasising this call to all government agencies, ministries and public enterprises that the government can no longer afford bailouts," Ithete said.

Namibia has a portfolio of more than 90 public enterprises with a total asset value of N$93 billion (as at 30 June 2018), and employing more than 17 220 people.

Key entities include NamPower, Telecom, NamPost, TransNamib Holdings, Air Namibia, Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency, AgribusDev, Namibia Ports Authority, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, Namibia Airports Company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Pty) Ltd and many others.

While some are well-managed, others have become centres of mismanagement, corruption scandals and overpayment of top executives, while delivering shoddy services in certain instances.

"I believe it is time for public enterprises to start living up to their mandates and deliver on their promises of providing good quality public service, paying dividends, increasing shareholder value and wealth," Ithete said.

The deputy minister said loss-making by entities and clamouring for bailouts should not be accepted as the new norm.

"It's not economically sound for one to own and operate a business for 25 years or more without getting returns. The same applies to [the] government and the entities it owns," he said.

Acting NamibRe board chairperson Ndapandula Tshitayi said having declared consistent dividends over the past years is indicative of NamibRe's commitment to remain financially viable and continue paying dividends as well as supporting its shareholders and the country at large.

THE NUMBERS

NamibRe had assets to the tune of N$302 million and a retained income reserve of N$83 million in 2018, while insurance liabilities stood at N$54 million. Included in the assets figure is a dominant balance of investments run through profit and loss at N$157 million.

Gross premiums decreased from N$307 million in 2017 to N$245 million while premiums ceded to re-insurers increased from N$64 million to N$83 million over the 2018 period.

Cash and cash equivalents for 2018 clocked N$22 million, a decrease from a cash balance of N$45 million in 2017.

NamibRe had N$28 million worth of government bonds in 2018, down from N$31 million held in 2017.

Email: lazarus@namibian.com.na

Twitter: @Lasarus_A