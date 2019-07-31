Namibia: Heroes' Day Preparations Underway At Otjiwarongo

Preparations for this year's Heroes' Day commemoration are underway at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region.
Regional governor Otto Ipinge is the chairperson of the regional and local organising preparatory committee for the event, which will take place at the Paresis Sports Stadium on 26 August.
Heroes' Day is the annual commemoration of the first liberation struggle battle that took place at Omugulugwombashe in the Omusati region on 26 August 1966, when South African soldiers attacked the People's Liberation Army of Namibia fighters, marking the start of Namibia's struggle for liberation.
The governor during the meeting called on stakeholders such as regional and local authority councillors to take the organisation of the event seriously and to keep his office informed of their progress, for him to further inform the national organising committee in Windhoek.
Ipinge and Otjozondjupa chief regional officer, Agatha Mweti then teamed up to establish the various regional organising sub-committees that will deal with the catering, entertainment, protocol, transport logistics, information and publicity for the Heroes' Day commemoration.
"I also call upon the local entrepreneurs who own tents to register with us the prices they ask for their tents, tent sizes and the number of chairs for hire," he said.
Ipinge further tasked some sub-committees to start sourcing quotations locally for printed materials for the event.
The Kavango West region last year hosted the commemoration at Nkurenkuru.
More than 10 000 people are expected to attend this year's event, the governor said.
- Nampa
