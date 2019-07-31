South Africa: Maile Wants Answers On Tshwane City Manager's Reported 'R7 Million Golden Handshake'

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile is demanding answers about the alleged R7m golden handshake set to be paid to outgoing City of Tshwane municipal manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

Maile wrote to Tshwane mayor Steven Mokgalapa on Tuesday, asking that he reply within three working days.

In the letter, Maile claimed Mosola, whose five-year contract ends in 2022, would be paid the remaining remuneration in full.

Mosola pockets almost R2.5m annually.

"In the circumstances, and in the interest of good and clean governance, I deem it necessary to issue your good self with a directive, as I hereby do, to either confirm or rebut the allegations of the secret settlement agreement with the City manager," wrote Maile.

He wanted to know if the allegations were true and demanded that the City provide an appropriate explanation on the route it would pursue regarding the matter.

"If the media reports are indeed true, you are further directed to provide me with a comprehensive report on the said settlement agreement and provide cogent reasons for same, within two days of receipt of this letter.

"Failing that, I will reserve my right, as the MEC, to take appropriate action that may include an application to a competent court for an order to review and set aside the agreement in question with costs, which may include a cost order against any councillor, in his or her personal capacity, who voted in favour of the said agreement," Maile threatened.

He claimed he was concerned the City had not acted on a number of glaring accusations of maladministration or wrongdoing levelled against Mosola.

"To date, the City has not acted on either the Auditor-General or Bowmans report, yet it is now willing to offer Mosola a 'golden handshake' to walk away into the sunset, and effectively escaping accountability."

Mosola was implicated in the awarding of an alleged irregular tender to engineering consultants GladAfrica worth a reported R12bn.

"This matter cannot be left undisturbed as it will set an untenable precedent to the detriment of rate-payers", Maile said in the letter.

City spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane disputed Maile's claims and said it had not signed any agreement with Mosola.

Taunyane could not confirm if the City had received the letter.

