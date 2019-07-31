South Africa: Sasfin Bank Sanctioned for Non-Compliance

31 July 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Prudential Authority (PA) has imposed administrative sanctions on Sasfin Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), of which the PA is a subsidiary, said the sanction was imposed after the PA identified certain weaknesses in Sasfin Bank's processes to comply with the provisions of the FIC Act.

The administrative sanctions imposed on Sasfin Bank comprise a R500 000 financial penalty and a directive to take remedial action for failure to provide adequate training to certain employees, as required by section 43(a) of the FIC Act, read with the guidance provided by the Financial Intelligence Centre in Public Compliance Communication 18.

The FIC Act mandates the PA, in terms of section 45, to supervise and enforce compliance with the provisions of the FIC Act insofar as accountable institutions (AI) regulated or supervised by it are concerned. Flowing from these responsibilities, the PA inspects AIs to assess whether they have appropriate and adequate measures and controls in place, which would enable them to effectively comply with the FIC Act.

"It should be noted that the administrative sanctions were not imposed because Sasfin Bank was found to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism," said the SARB.

Section 45C (7) (a) of the FIC Act stipulates that financial penalties have to be paid into the National Revenue Fund.

The SARB said Sasfin Bank is cooperating with the PA and has taken the necessary measures to address the identified compliance deficiencies and control weaknesses.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.