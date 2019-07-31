Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Secondary School in Macate

Maputo — Macate (Mozambique), 31 Jul (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday inaugurated a secondary school, for around 600 pupils, in Sembe, in Macate district in the central province of Manica - and on the same occasion delivered 5,000 school desks, out of a total of 8.000 allocated to the district.

Nyusi urged the pupils and the entire school community to look after the new school, to keep it clean, and not to allow any destruction of the desks.

"Conserve this school", he said. "There are other pupils who still don't have classrooms, and we don't want to have to build again in this place. Look after the desks well because they cost a lot of sacrifice. The school is yours, the desks are yours and we don't want to have to come back here again".

This is the second school Nyusi inaugurated in his two day working visit to Manica. The first was in Dunda locality, in Macossa district on Monday.

Before returning to Maputo, Nyusi praised the performance of Manica on various economic and social fronts, despite the adverse situations the province had faced, such as cyclone Idai, which hit Manica in mid-March.

Speaking at a press conference in Macate wrapping up his visit, Nyusi said "in general, Manica is prospering, and promises development that will be reflected in the life of each of its citizens".

Some of the indicators presented by the provincial government, he added, showed significant growth in various sectors of activity. Overall production in Manica had risen from 71 billion meticais (about 1.4 billion US dollars) in 2017 to 77 billion meticais in 2018.

In the first quarter of this year, total production was more than 17.5 billion meticais, which compares with 14.4 billion meticais in the same period of 2018.

Nyusi said he was particularly encouraged by agricultural production which had risen from 3.2 million tonnes of assorted crops in 2017 to 3.4 million tonnes in 2018.

But there had been a decline in meat production, due to such factors as foot-and-mouth disease, which had hit parts of the province. Nonetheless, milk production had risen from 973,000 litres in 2017 to 1.03 million litres in 2018.

In a closing rally in Sembe, Nyusi declared that Mozambicans "are a resilient people, despite all the difficulties we have gone through with droughts, floods and cyclones". The secret of this resilience lay firstly in concentration to resolve the question of achieving peace, and secondly the capacity to increase production and productivity.

To maintain resilience, Nyusi urged, Mozambicans must strengthen their unity and cohesion, and avoid any discrimination.