Angola/Gambia: Football - Angola to Face Gambia for World Cup Qualifiers

Luanda — Angola senior men's football are to face Gambia in the preliminary phase of the group stage qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.
The matches are to take place on September 2 and 10 with first leg being played in Gambia and second leg in Angola.
At least 14 teams from this pre-eliminatory stage are expected to join other 26 teams in the group stage draw.
Read the original article on ANGOP.
