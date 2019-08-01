Malawi: There Is No Political Aspect in 'Nyengo Za Madando' Poem - Madzedze

Lilongwe — Despite people connecting with politics the just released 'Nyengo za Madando' poem by Joseph Madzedze which will be launched on August 11, the artist says his poem has no messages depicting the prevailing political situation in Malawi.

A lot has been said on the title truck of Joseph Madzedze's new released poem bearing the title 'Nyengo za Madando'.

Some members of the public have connected the poem title with the political situation the country is going through following the May 21 election which the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) are disputing in court.

Before announcing results of the presidential election, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah said had received 147 complaints but used the term Madando.

Since then, most Malawians have adopted and started using it when referring to complaints of any kind, not only political complaints.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, Poet Madzedze refuted being engaged in politics and that there are no any political elements in the 'Nyengo za Madando' poem.

"People should not associate my poem with politics, the poem has no political aid only that people are misinterpreting my poem as referring to the current situation Malawi is going through," he said.

"It is not something new because in human life, we have been going through challenges which lead us to complaints (madando) even in church, family and community level, and only God can eradicate those complaints," said Madzedze.

He said besides being a poem, Nyengo za Madando is also a title truck comprising other poems which were released in the previous CDs. The messages in the current CD are circular and gospel.

"Nyengo za madando CD album is volume 5 which has been compiled as a collection from the previous albums. I have just selected the best poems to make an album of 17 poems," he said.

The poet disclosed that the CD will be launched together with Mayeso aku Usilikali DVD which is scheduled to take place at Blantyre Cultural Centre on August 11, 2019 which will be on Sunday.

Poet Madzedze openly said he has collaborated with some music artists to spice up the launch, therefore, appealed to his fans to come and witness the launch of the CD regardless of political affiliation.

Musician Eliza Mponya, the 'Wakhala bwanji munthu 'fame confirmed she would perform at the event, saying this will also be an opportunity for her fans to listen to the poems.

"I haven't listened to the poem, but I will take this as an opportunity to listen to it and substantiate if Nyengo za Madando has any political elements," said Mponya.

The production of Nyengo za Madando CD and Mayeso aku Usilikali DVD has been creatively shaped by Ana a Tambala Studios and Cartoon Media Production.