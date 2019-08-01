Kenya: Wazito FC Splash Cash on Big Name Signings Ahead of KPL Season Kick Off

Kenyan Premier League returnees Wazito FC are looking like the real deal ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

This after the moneybags embarked on a spending spree with Ugandan prodigy Mansoor Agu the latest new signing.

Agu's capture comes hot on the heels of the acquisition of Burundi captain Karim Niziyigimana, formerly a Gor Mahia player.

The right back was unveiled on Tuesday alongside compatriot Abouba Sibomana and deadly Kenyan forward Elvis Rupia who joins from Zambia top-flight side Power Dynamos.

All the new signings have inked two-year deals.

TEMPTING OFFER

"I was not sure whether to return to Kenya because I received offers from other clubs while playing at the Africa Cup of Nations," said Niziyigimana, who spent the last season at Uganda's Vipers.

"But the offer (from Wazito) was tempting. I could not resist it. This is a very ambitious team. Now we have a strong squad and I am certain we will surprise people this season," he added, without elaborating.

This trio of new players will join eight other big-name signings who were announced earlier on in this transfer season.

They are Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng, two other strikers in the frame of Pistone Mutamba and Derrick Otanga, ex-Karioabangi Sharks goalkeeper Gad Matthews, Kevin Omondi and Bixente Otieno.

The new signings have reportedly cost the club - owned by Dubai-based businessman Richard Badoer - about Sh8 million, arguably more than any other team has spent to acquire players in this window.

PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

They replace another 15 players who have been released by mutual consent despite guiding the side to the second-tier National Super League title last May.

And speaking to Nairobi News, the club's Sporting Director Solomon 'Sollo' Alubala explained the club is in talks with regional bigwigs Azam (from Tanzania), KCCA, Vipers and Uganda Revenue Authority (all from Uganda) with a view of competing in pre-season friendlies to fine-tune for the league season which begins on September

"The friendlies will help the new team to settle. We will be competing in the league this season to win it," Alubala said.

The club has identified Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as their home grounds next season.

The team will play Nzoia Sugar in its opening game on August 30.