Africa: Race to be the Best Begins

The long-awaited shortlists for four of The Best FIFA Football Awards – the top individual awards in world football - have been revealed. The 42 names for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and Coach awards are spread across five continents, with the global game truly represented across the nominees. The shortlists were selected by two panels of experts – one for men’s football and one for women’s football.
Voting is now open for these four awards, and the decision will be split between four key pillars of the beautiful game: the players, the coaches, the fans and the media. The four groups of voters – namely: national team captains, national team coaches, selected media and the fan vote conducted on FIFA.com – are weighted evenly (25% each) when determining the final result.
Two-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to reclaim his crown from last year’s The Best FIFA Men’s Player Luka Modric, while The Best FIFA Women’s Player trophy will have a totally new name on the honour’s board on 23 September. The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ has had an undoubted impact among the nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, with 11 of the 12 candidates performing on the global stage in France.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – JuventusFrenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC BarcelonaMatthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / JuventusEden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea / Real MadridHarry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham HotspurSadio Mane (SEN) – LiverpoolKylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-GermainLionel Messi (ARG) – FC BarcelonaMohamed Salah (EGY) – LiverpoolVirgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees
Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique LyonnaisJulie Ertz (USA) – Chicago Red StarsCaroline Graham Hansen (NOR) – Wolfsburg / FC BarcelonaAda Hegerberg (NOR) – Olympique LyonnaisAmandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique LyonnaisSam Kerr (AUS) – Chicago Red Stars / Perth GloryRose Lavelle (USA) – Washington SpiritVivianne Miedema (NED) – ArsenalAlex Morgan (USA) – Orlando PrideMegan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FCWendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique LyonnaisEllen White (ENG) – Birmingham City / Manchester City
Didier Deschamps and Reynald Pedros are in the running to retain their title as the top coaches in world football, but they will be pushed hard by continental kings and the standout performers at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees
Djamel Belmadi (ALG) – Algeria national teamDidier Deschamps (FRA) – France national teamMarcelo Gallardo (ARG) – River PlateRicardo Gareca (ARG) – Peru national teamPep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester CityJurgen Klopp (GER) - LiverpoolMauricio Pochettino (ARG) – Tottenham HotspurFernando Santos (POR) – Portugal national teamErik ten Hag (NED) – AjaxTite (BRA) – Brazil national team
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees
Milena Bertolini (ITA) – Italy national teamJill Ellis (USA) – USA national teamPeter Gerhardsson (SWE) – Sweden national teamFutoshi Ikeda (JPN) – Japan U-20 national teamAntonia Is (ESP) – Spain U-17 national teamJoe Montemurro (AUS) – ArsenalPhil Neville (ENG) – England national teamReynald Pedros (FRA) – Olympique LyonnaisPaul Riley (ENG) – North Carolina CourageSarina Wiegman (NED) – Netherlands national team
Read the original article on FIFA.
