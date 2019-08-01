Africa: Race to be the Best Begins

press release

The long-awaited shortlists for four of The Best FIFA Football Awards – the top individual awards in world football - have been revealed. The 42 names for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and Coach awards are spread across five continents, with the global game truly represented across the nominees. The shortlists were selected by two panels of experts – one for men’s football and one for women’s football.

Voting is now open for these four awards, and the decision will be split between four key pillars of the beautiful game: the players, the coaches, the fans and the media. The four groups of voters – namely: national team captains, national team coaches, selected media and the fan vote conducted on FIFA.com – are weighted evenly (25% each) when determining the final result.

Two-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to reclaim his crown from last year’s The Best FIFA Men’s Player Luka Modric, while The Best FIFA Women’s Player trophy will have a totally new name on the honour’s board on 23 September. The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ has had an undoubted impact among the nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, with 11 of the 12 candidates performing on the global stage in France.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus

Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus

Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea / Real Madrid

Harry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona

Mohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees

Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais

Julie Ertz (USA) – Chicago Red Stars

Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR) – Wolfsburg / FC Barcelona

Ada Hegerberg (NOR) – Olympique Lyonnais

Amandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Sam Kerr (AUS) – Chicago Red Stars / Perth Glory

Rose Lavelle (USA) – Washington Spirit

Vivianne Miedema (NED) – Arsenal

Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC

Wendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Ellen White (ENG) – Birmingham City / Manchester City

Didier Deschamps and Reynald Pedros are in the running to retain their title as the top coaches in world football, but they will be pushed hard by continental kings and the standout performers at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.



The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees

Djamel Belmadi (ALG) – Algeria national team

Didier Deschamps (FRA) – France national team

Marcelo Gallardo (ARG) – River Plate

Ricardo Gareca (ARG) – Peru national team

Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp (GER) - Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) – Tottenham Hotspur

Fernando Santos (POR) – Portugal national team

Erik ten Hag (NED) – Ajax

Tite (BRA) – Brazil national team

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees

Milena Bertolini (ITA) – Italy national team

Jill Ellis (USA) – USA national team

Peter Gerhardsson (SWE) – Sweden national team

Futoshi Ikeda (JPN) – Japan U-20 national team

Antonia Is (ESP) – Spain U-17 national team

Joe Montemurro (AUS) – Arsenal

Phil Neville (ENG) – England national team

Reynald Pedros (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Paul Riley (ENG) – North Carolina Courage

Sarina Wiegman (NED) – Netherlands national team