Nigeria: Buhari Sat for 8 Courses in Cambridge Exam - WAEC Official

An official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has testified that President Muhammadu Buhari's Cambridge certificate was not issued by the council.

Osideinde Henry Sunday Adewumi, Deputy Registrar in-charge of School Registration for WAEC in Nigeria, testified yesterday before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that Buhari sat for eight courses in the University of Cambridge Assessment International Education Certified West African School Certificate in 1961.

While being cross examined by counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Adewumi said the results were scored in English, Geography, History, Hausa and Health Science.

The defence witness said Buhari came out with aggregate 32, and was awarded Grade 2 in the examination, adding that 18 candidates were listed in the document and Buhari was number 2.

However, under cross examination from lead counsel to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), the witness admitted that the assessment was not a WAEC certificate.

"The assessment is the foundation or the primary document for examination, it is not WAEC," he said.

"This document is not bearing my name or signature. You cannot expect me to certify a document that is not from WAEC. This document is bearing Cambridge Assessment International Certified Statement. It is not a document from the WAEC."

The witness also admitted that the subjects in the assessment were eight while in another attestation issued to Buhari on November 2, 2018, six subjects were listed.

When APC counsel, Fagbemi, asked him if the owner of such a result could be said to have secondary education, he answered, "yes."

Also testifying, Mohammed Sarki Abba, a Senior Special Assistant to the president explained why the name: 'Mohamed' was used in the WAEC Attestation issued to the president.

"An Hausa man will say 'Muhammadu,' for the English, it is 'Mohammed,' and the Yoruba 'Momodu'," he said.

He, however, admitted that the graduating photograph of the president tendered before the tribunal was not a certificate; adding that no certificate was mentioned or attached in the president's Form CF001 and his CV and where the primary and secondary schools were mentioned no certificates were attached.