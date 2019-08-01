Angola At Inauguration of Mauritanian President

Luanda — The Ambassador, André Panzo, represents Angola at the inauguration ceremony of the new Mauritanian President, Mohammed Ould Ghazouani, set for August 1st.
Andre Panza is representing the Head of State, João Lourenço, ahead of a delegation made up by Ambassador Dombele Mbala Bernardo.
Speaking to the press at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, André Panzo said he had a message from President João Lourenço to his Mauritanian counterpart, which will be delivered at the end of the official ceremony.
According to official results, in the presidential elections held on June 22 this year, Mohammed Ghazouani, 62, a former defense minister, won with 51.1 percent of the vote.
The Islamic Republic of Mauritania, situated in the Sahara Desert region, is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean.
Agriculture and livestock are the main activities of the country's population. Mauritania has large deposits of iron ore, which account for almost 50% of total exports. Oil was discovered in 2001 and, while potentially significant to the country's economy, the deposits were described as "small."
It has 19 offshore and 32 onshore blocks and research is still under way to discover new fields.
Read the original article on ANGOP.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.