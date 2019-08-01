Tanzanian Tech Company Re-Launches Its Flagship Online Product

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania continues to see steady progress in the digital sphere. Latest in this trend of development is an improvement in access to news and information online.

On top of such advancement is Smart Codes, a Digital & Technology Agency in Tanzania. The tech company yesterday re-launched their flagship product M-paper (a personal digital newsstand that allows you to read all Tanzanian newspapers and magazines online) with a campaign dubbed "Kurasa Zinaongea" giving the modern-day customer improved features and more convenience to enjoy using the digital platform.

Reinforcing its commitment to customers, M-Paper now stands as a rebranded independent commercial product, with features that include a more user-friendly interface, Mobile Number registry and login, a chat session for amazing 24-hour customer access to the M-paper team, user friendly payment bundles, additional payment options across M-pesa, Tigo pesa, Airtel Money and Banks integration that allows diaspora community to pay via Visa or Master Card.

Speaking at the re-launch press conference, Edwin Bruno the CEO of Smart codes said, "M-paper is a product for everyone who wants to read real-verified-newspapers instantly; He also continued to explain that "An entrepreneur on the move, the diaspora community who want to be updated on local news and current events, companies looking out for tenders or just anyone wanting to access all local newspapers anywhere and anytime starting from mid-night on mobile or web now has M-paper as their go-to solution.

The "Kurasa Zinaongea" concept explains the idea of accessing newspapers page by page, only this time digitally as though it is on physical papers at half the price explained Reuben Orinda, project Manager for Smart Codes also continued to say that the campaign will run for the coming months across all communication channels and M-paper Social Media pages to educate current and new customers on how to download and use M-paper and to also create awareness for the added features like value for money payment bundles, customer line support, and so much more.

M-paper has been effective for some time now, garnering accolades along the way. In November 2015, the platform was nominated and won the award for Best Educational Innovational App in Africa. Aiming to solve Africa challenges, Smart Codes designed a platform that allows access to Newspapers digitally, curbing most challenges one faces to get access to a physical local Newspaper and also setting trends to moving services digital.

