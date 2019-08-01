Zimbabwe: First Lady Engages Men

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has started engaging men's representative organisations to hear their issues and help overcome ills such as physical and verbal abuse, domestic violence, abuse of children, rape and forced marriages, among others, that have mostly affected women.

As health and childcare ambassador, Amai Mnangagwa has also been advocating cancer screening for women and prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and AIDS, and has taken the same campaigns to educate men on prostate cancer, among other diseases.

Guests at the Men's Conference in the capital yesterday welcomed the involvement of the First Lady, saying it was long overdue.

Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo also applauded the initiative by the First Lady, which he said came at a time when the ministry was engaged in initiatives to enhance services in the public health delivery system.

Speaking at the meeting which she convened in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the First Lady said: "From my interaction with women, it came to my attention that men are a missing or left out population.

"We are one nation made up of both men and women. As your mother, I must listen to your concerns as well and play whatever part I can to address the challenges you face.

"I have come so that we discuss issues affecting you and find some solutions to lesson your challenges. It appears to me that most men have a challenge with a health-seeking behaviour.

"Statistics indicate that fewer men than women make use of available HIV prevention and health services in general. All service areas indicate higher uptake by women; and it appears to me that some men use their partners as proxies for their own health.

"With a positive health-seeking behaviour, you should feel alright about openly seeking HIV testing. You can be a positive force for social and health revolution in your families and communities. As a nation, we can sustain and increase our gains in HIV prevention, treatment and control of non-communicable diseases if all men commit to being agents of social change and health revolution."

The First Lady urged men to utilise the range of HIV prevention services available and also get checked for prostate cancer.

"We are being assisted by other countries and partners to equip our hospitals, with the President running around sourcing machines and medicines," she said.

"Therefore, I am pleading with you to make use of these machines and get checked for various ailments, including prostate cancer."

The First Lady bemoaned cases of rape, gender-based violence and early child marriages.

"I humbly called for this meeting and came to you men so that we help each other to overcome the challenge of domestic violence and the marrying off of under-age girls.

"I have been engaging women and we noticed that their challenges -- socially and economically -- can only be achieved if there is a buy-in from their male counterparts, that is why I called you here today."

The First Lady encouraged men at the inaugural conference to ensure that the ideas cascade to all provinces countrywide so that everyone benefits. Speaking at the same occasion, Dr Moyo commended the First Lady for coming up with the inaugural Men's Conference.

"I am very pleased about this Men's Conference by the First Lady, which underlines the importance of raising awareness about men's health challenges and promoting their well being," he said.

"We are worried as a ministry about the generally low uptake of health services by men, largely on account of a low health-seeking behaviour. Data from several health indicators, including HIV testing, STI treatment, anti-retroviral therapy, tuberculosis treatment, cancer screening and treatment, attendance at outpatient wards and others shows that less men compared to women are forthcoming about their own health and that of their families.

"The Men's Conference is, therefore, most welcome as it puts national focus on these diseases and the need for men to improve their health-seeking behaviour not just for their own health, but their families too. Men are in most cases the bread winners and as such, we need a deliberate campaign to ensure that they seek and utilise the wide array of available health services."