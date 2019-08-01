Zimbabwe: Council to Blame for Killer Typhoid Outbreak - Report

The City of Gweru is to blame for a typhoid outbreak which left eight residents dead and over 2 000 others requiring medical assistance, a special service delivery report has alleged.

According to the service delivery inquiry report released last week, human error by council employees contributed to the outbreak of typhoid.

The report -- compiled by a committee led by councillor Albert Chirau which included councillors, members of the residents association and staff from the local authority -- revealed that council workers failed to disinfect and properly clean the decommissioned tanks before filling them with water to supply residents.

The report indicates that the outbreak of typhoid, which resulted in death of eight residents and hospitalisation of 2 191 residents, was a result of compromised water as there were some reports which indicated that in Wards 7, 13, 14, 15 17, 18 and 19 yellowish and greenish water was coming out of their taps.

"Employees in the department of engineering confirmed that there was a last minute rush to flash out water in the affected areas when the outbreak was confirmed and the process to fill up the reservoirs was not followed rigorously and religiously," reads the report.

"There are allegations that the water was pumped into the decommissioned tanks, which were idle for over two decades exposing the residents to compromised water quality. Tanks 1, 2 and 3 in Mkoba 14 were not flashed, nor scoured and backwashed as demanded by the procedure a violation of safety and health of the residents."

The report further notes chemicals were not applied and those who were instructed to sweep the tanks as opposed to cleaning, had old protective wear such as used gumboots, overalls, gloves as well as hard brooms.

"The expected standard and procedure which requires new materials and protective wear was violated thereby compromising safety of the residents," it read.

"The tanks were supposed to be backwashed, scoured, and flashed four times before the water is released into the distribution system.

"It is the committee's view that the process was negligent and raises misconduct on the part of the responsible department head and the Health department which is central to management of water quality; it was observed that there is no link, relationship or coordination between the two departments.

"The department of health is isolated in water sampling as the department of engineering services relies on their independent findings alone to declare the water as safe for human consumption despite the health department being pivotal and inevitably an anchor in the city's water quality management process."

The committee recommended that the town clerk, Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza, further interrogate why decommissioned water reservoirs were filled with water without following due process.

In August last year, the local authority declared a typhoid outbreak in three Mkoba suburbs, advising residents to desist from drinking water from unprotected sources.

City mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe confirmed the committee findings, but said he will comment today at a press conference they have called to address the contents of the report.