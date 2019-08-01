South Africa: The Long Game - Ramaphosa Could Be Slowly Gaining Ground

analysis

In the battle for the heart and soul of the ANC, there appear to be signs of a slow shift in the balance of power away from Ace Magashule and towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC can sometimes appear so divided that its National Executive Committee (NEC) runs out of words trying to express something important while creating no internal waves. The statement released after the NEC meeting that ended on Monday July 29 demonstrates this.

The party now wants an "expedited solution" to the e-tolls problems and, at the same time, to "reaffirm the user-pay principle". It wants to create the impression that action is being taken against an official who worked with an opposition party and yet that person is not going before a disciplinary hearing. It wants to make some comment about the public protector when it is obvious that it is divided on the issue and so offers "principled support to the Office of the Public Protector" that is pursuing its leader, and to "the judiciary" that could well overrule that office.

Despite this continuous balancing act, there are indications of a slow shift in the balance of power away from ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and...