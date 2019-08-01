Nigeria: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C Makes Nollywood Debut in 'Fake Liars'

Photo: Africa Magic
Cee-C
1 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Agbana

Ex- Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C has finally made her Nollywood debut in a new TV series titled 'Faka Liars', directed by multiple awards winning movie director, Elvis Chucks.

Cee-c stars alongside Nollywood veterans including; Nkem Owoh, Hafiz Oyetoro, Charles Okocha, Caroline Danjuma, Broda Shaggi, among others.

The new TV series, 'Fake Liars' tells the story of the quest to impress and the social media pressure to please others in a modern day society. However, they mostly turn out to be fake and professional liars whose desire for self-validation leads them to almost destroying the most important things in their lives.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.