Zimbabwe: ED Ally in Court for Importing Over 100 Top of Range Cars

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's top ally, Douglas Tapfuma (53) is likely to be charged with more serious charges after it emerged that he unlawfully imported over 100 top of the range vehicles using the President's office name.
This came out when he was hauled before a Harare court Wednesday to answer to criminal abuse of office charges.
Tapfuma is said to have imported seven personal vehicles using the same name when he was still the principal director State's Residences.
Prosecutor Charles Muchemwa opposed granting of bail to Tapfuma saying there was high probability that he will skip the country with the aid of his powerful colleagues.
"If convicted, the accused is likely to face a custodial prison term.
"He is well connected to people who are influential in the society, who can actually make it easy for him to escape and avoid prosecution," said Muchemwa.
"We are investigating a case where he acquired more than 100 vehicles using the same modus operandi. Only 19 have been recovered. If released on bail, he may destroy evidence."
Harare senior Regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya, upheld State's arguments and denied Tapfuma bail.
He remanded in custody to August 15.
Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.
