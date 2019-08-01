Zimbabwe: Caps Utd, FC Platinum Clash

Giants CAPS United and defending champions FC Platinum are bracing for their top-of-the-table clash at Mandava on Saturday which could define the race for the Castle Lager Premiership title.

The champions lead the way with 31 points, from 16 starts while Makepekepe are third in the perking order with 27 points.

Both teams lost their last matches with the Green Machine slumping to a 1-2 home defeat to Ngezi Platinum while FC Platinum were beaten 0-1 by Black Rhinos.

Chicken Inn, who are in second place, two points behind the leaders, will be following the result with keen interest.

They have a date against struggling newboys TelOne which has been pushed to next Wednesday.

The Gamecocks also have a game in hand.

Yadah Stars and Mushowani Stars are set to get the ball rolling tomorrow when they clash at Rufaro.

Yadah gaffer Genesis Mangombe expects a tough tie and his team will miss Leeroy Mavunga and Byron Madzokere, who are on national duty.

He is confident new recruits, Godknows Mangani and Sydney Linyama, can make the difference.

"We know it is going to be a difficult game against a team in the same zone as us," said Mangombe.

"We have the same objective of moving up from the relegation zone.

"So, it is going to be a battle and we think, as a team, we have done enough preparations and we are ready for the game.

"Although we do not have our captain Byron and Leeroy, who are on national duty, I believe that we reinforced our team very well during the break."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Yadah v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro)

Saturday: Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS)

ZPC Kariba v Hwange (Nyamhunga)

Dynamos v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Harare City (Baobab)

FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava)

Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Vengere)

Wednesday: Highlanders v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Tel One v Chicken Inn (TBA)