Zimbabwe: Neshamba Shines in Comeback Match

Mighty Warriors forward Rudo Neshamba believes she got her groove back after a sweet comeback in the COSAFA Women Championships opening match against Angola at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, yesterday.

Neshamba grabbed a hat-trick to ensure Zimbabwe got off to a flying start at the regional tournament.

Neshamba last played for the national team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But, after a three-year break where she had corrective surgery to her troublesome knee, the striker is back with a bang.

Neshamba, who is now a mother, dedicated the goals to her two-year-old baby daughter Lerato Muzhara.

"I feel so excited to have scored three goals in my first match. My last game was at the Olympics and coming into this match I didn't expect much as I was trying to get my groove back and it is still there," she said.

"I am even thinking of contesting for the Golden Boot. It wasn't on my mind but after today's performance I might as well go for it."

Neshamba was duly named the Player of the Match.

For the past year the striker has quietly been working on a recovery programme and playing league matches.

After the surgery, the doctors advised her against playing football.

"The doctor said it was risky because if I happen to get injured again I will have to get a knee replacement," she said.

"But well, here I am, willing to take the risk for the love of the game."

Neshamba got her first goal after half an hour when she turned and fired the ball home following a nice set-up by midfielder Marjoury Nyaumwe.

Before the breather, the Mighty Warriors poster girl returned to haunt the Angolan defence when she headed home a perfect cross from left-back Sheila Makoto.

The Harare City Queens striker completed her hat-trick 15 minutes after resumption with a tap in.

Black Rhinos Queens midfielder, Emmaculate Msipa, had scored the opener for the Mighty Warriors in the second minute.

The Angolans, who were returning to COSAFA after an 11-year absence, pulled one in the first half.

Zimbabwe coach Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda said the early goal was crucial.

"It was a well-balanced match but we created more chances.

"Angola are a very good technical side but we were good in terms of our defensive organisation, we did not allow them to score many goals but well done to the girls for a good show.

"It's a great comeback for a great player (Neshamba).

"We know what she is capable of doing so."

Angola coach, Lourdes Lutonda, said they didn't expect such a heavy defeat.

Zimbabwe will play Mozambique tomorrow afternoon and complete their group assignments with a clash against Eswatini.

Meanwhile, the Young Mighty Warriors will meet South Africa in the Under-20 Women Championships at Gelvandale Stadium today at 2pm.

Team

Zimbabwe: Chido Dzingirai, Lynette Mutokuto, Nobuhle Majika, Sheila Makoto, Talent Mandaza, Nokubhosi Ncube, Emmaculate Msipa, Danai Bhobho (F. Muzongondi 64th minute), Mavis Chirandu (Daisy Kaitano 89th minute), Marjoury Nyaumwe (Maud Mafusire 78th minute), Rudo Neshamba.

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(3)4

Angola . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1