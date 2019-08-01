Zimbabwe: Mupfumira a Victim of Zanu-PF Factional Fights, Says MDC

MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele has dismissed Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira's incarceration as nothing more than the manifestation of factional fights within Zanu PF.

Mupfumira was arrested last week by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly siphoning funds from the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) during her tenure as Public Service Minister.

Molokele told the media at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai headquarters Wednesday that Zanu PF was too compromised to deal with corruption.

"Every Zimbabwean who has been following the history of this country knows that in the last 40 years, there has been a litany of major scandals and in most instances the Zanu PF government has failed to fully resolve the issues around those scandals.

"The government has no credibility in terms of addressing corruption in the country. What we have learnt in the last 40 years is that corruption is used as part of the political game at factional level in Zanu PF.

"The current clampdown that we have seen is clearly another factionalised approach. It is very selective in terms of victimisation of the people that are being arrested. It is an internal process of Zanu PF in terms of resolving their own leadership issues."

Molokele added that ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo's marriage to Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo defeated the whole anti-corruption drive.

Matanda-Moyo last week told a local publication that she would recuse herself if a matter involving her husband is to be investigated.

Last week, party deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka raised allegations of Moyo having fronted the military's diamond looting escapades in the DRC as Director General of the vehicle COSLEG.

Mupfumira's arrest has been followed by that of Director for State Residence Douglas Tapfuma and invitations by the police to Environment Ministry Permanent Secretary Munesushe Munodawafa for questioning on cases of corruption and abuse of office.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Head of Corporate Affairs Godfrey 'Chief' Koti has also been called in for questioning on similar suspicions.