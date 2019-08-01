Zimbabwe: Chevrons Coach Applies for Indian Job

Zimbabwe national cricket team head coach Lalchand Rajput has applied for the coaching job of the India national cricket team.

Rajput, who has been at the helm of the Chevrons technical department since last year, is believed to be looking to secure his future.

This follows the uncertainty that has now surrounded domestic cricket following the International Cricket Council's suspension of Zimbabwe's membership over alleged breaches of its articles of association.

Rajput confirmed to the Indian media he has thrown his hat into the ring for the big job to lead the world number one Test side.

The Indians are set to revise their coaching department after Ravi Shastri came under intense pressure following the World Cup semi-final upset by New Zealand recently.

According to media reports, Australian Tom Moody, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and ex-India player Robin Singh are all vying for the post.

Shastri's contract ended with the World Cup but he, and his support staff, have been given a 45-day extension for the West Indies tour that starts this Saturday.

Rajput, a former India national team player and manager, told the Times of India he was looking forward to getting the job after beating the July 30 deadline for the applications.

It has also been reported that the 57-year old has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to consider him for the batting coach role if he does not make it for the head coach's job.

Interviews will take place this month.

"I will be privileged to coach this Indian team, which is brimming with talent. It just needs the right direction.

"I have a coaching experience of over 20 years at various levels. I'm the only Indian coach who has coached international teams like Afghanistan and Zimbabwe," said Rajput.

Rajput was supposed to be drawing up plans for the men's ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 set for Dubai in October.

However, it is still not yet clear if the Chevrons will be part of the cast following the decision by the world cricket governing body to bar all Zimbabwean teams, players and officials from taking part in ICC-sanctioned events.

Rajput was the manager of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

The former Mumbai opener also coached the India Under-19 team on a tour of England in 2006.

It was during that tour that he told the world Virat Kohli, who was part of that team, could become a star one day.

"The batsmen to impress the most were Delhi's Virat Kohli, captain Tanmay Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh, opener Parvez Aziz of Assam and Bodapati Sumanth of Andhra," he said.

"In bowling, the medium-pace trio of Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh (TN), Abu Nacheem (Assam) and Ishan Sharma (Delhi), along with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem caught the eye."

Rajput (44) played two Tests and four ODIs for India.