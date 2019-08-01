Zimbabwe: Zifa Appeal to Supporters

ZIFA have appealed to the fans to fill Barbourfields when international football returns to Bulawayo this weekend with the Warriors hosting Mauritius in an African Nations Championship qualifier.

The Warriors, who carry a healthy 4-0 cushion from the first leg, are odds-on favourites to progress to the next stage where they play the winner between Lesotho and South Africa.

ZIFA had to move the match to Barbourfields after CAF banned the National Sports Stadium following the chaotic events that rocked the Warriors' final AFCON qualifier resulting in the death of a football fan.

Rufaro does not meet the minimum requirements.

Barbourfields last hosted a competitive Warriors game in 2007 when Zimbabwe beat Malawi 3-0 in an AFCON qualifier dead rubber.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday said they were expecting a good crowd.

The Warriors have been training at the Yadah Complex since their return from Mauritius on Tuesday.

They are due to leave for Bulawayo tomorrow to finalise their preparations.

"It has been a while since Bulawayo hosted big matches and this is a chance for the supporters to show their love for the Warriors by coming in their numbers to cheer the boys on.

"Gate charges have been set at $10 rest of the ground, tickets for the wings will go for $20 and $50 for the VIP," said Gwesela.

Mauritius, who are expected to land in Bulawayo tomorrow, are likely to come with a changed squad after the Warriors made light work of their youthful team with two goals apiece from Never Tigere and Leeroy Mavhunga.

The Indian Ocean islanders fielded their Under-20 side that participated at last year's COSAFA tournament in Zambia.

The Mauritians were participating in two tournaments, at the same weekend, and they had fielded the first team in the final of the Indian Ocean Island Games.

Zimbabwe Squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Brian Chikwenya (Triangle)

Midfielders: Phenias Bhamusi (CAPS United), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Malvin Gaki (Chicken Inn), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars)

Strikers: Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders)