Uganda: Two Ugandans Killed in South Sudan

Two Ugandans have been killed in an attack by suspected rebels of National Salvation Front (NAS) of Lt Gen Thomas Cirilo. They were reportedly ambushed over the weekend and their car burnt along Kaya-Yei road.

An eye witness who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal from the rebels, since he's a frequent travelller to South Sudan, said they were ambushed at a place called Alero along Kaya-Yei road. "After these people were abducted, they were then killed 13 kilometers away in a place called Lungamere. Security situation in South Sudan still remains volatile because of the rebel groups that are operating along some of the routes," the witness said.

Their bodies were transported to Arua Regional Referral hospital for identification. Authorities identified them as Paul Kalekezi and Ben Lubega.The South Sudan Liaison Officer in West Nile, Capt Ben Moro, said he could not divulge further details as they were still investigating the attack.

But South Sudan Secretary General for Yei River State, Mr Aggrey Cyrus, yesterday posted on his Facebook wall condemning the attack on innocent civilians. "Something is wrong with those people who dream to lead a nation with its people and properties and turn to destroy the very people and properties who deserves protection," he said. He added that: "Gen Cirilo sends the lives of innocent civilians/Ugandans plus their vehicles to hell in a manner that leaves me wonder-LRA-Al-Shabaab and Al-queda and with other world of terror is emerging." Efforts to contact the Spokesperson for NAS, Samuel Suba Manase, failed as he could not respond to our mail by press time. In an earlier Press release on July 23, Mr Manase, said their forces were attacked at Lo'bonok in Central Equatoria State by the government forces.

He said: "The leadership of NAS commends its forces and the commanders for the remarkable victory over the oppressive forces of the dictatorial Juba regime." Many Ugandans and other foreign nationals have continued to conduct business sin South Sudan despite the volatile security situation.