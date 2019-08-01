South Sudan: IGP Munyuza Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in South Sudan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Wednesday, visited Rwanda Police peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The visit was part of the IGP's four-day official visit in South Sudan.

Rwanda maintains three Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 560 officers, combined.

IGP Dan Munyuza gives a souvenir to the UNMISS Police Commissioner, Unaisi Bolatolu-Vuniwaqa

They include two contingents of 160 officers each, operating in the capital Juba.

One is commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) Claude Tembo and the other is a female-dominated unit under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jackline Urujeni.

IGP Dan Munyuza, UNMISS Police Commissioner, Unaisi Bolatolu-Vuniwaqa and contingent commanders for Rwanda FPUs in a group photo

Another unit, a hybrid of 240 officers, is deployed in Malakal, Upper Nile State under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Paul Gatambira, where they are largely charged with the protection of camps for thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Munyuza commended the peacekeepers for the "good job" they are doing in the mission especially protection of civilians.

He urged them to "uphold discipline and keep Rwanda's flag high."

IGP Dan Munyuza inspects the Guard-of-Honour on arrival at the base camp in one of the FPU contingents in South Sudan.

The Police Chief urged the peacekeepers to enhance good working relations with their fellow peacekeepers, and the locals, especially those who are under their protection.

He also met with the UNMISS leadership including the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to UNMISS, Moustapha Somaire and Police Commissioner, Unaisi Bolatolu-Vuniwaqa and the Police Chief of Staff, ACP Barthelemy Rugwizangoga.

The discussions with the leadership focused on the good working relations between UNMISS and Rwanda National Police (RNP).

UNMISS Police Commissioner appreciated Rwanda's contribution in peacekeeping and the "outstanding performance" of Rwandan Police peacekeepers in execution of the UN mandate.

The UNMISS top officials appreciated Rwanda for recognising the impact of women in peace-building and increasing the number of female peacekeepers.

RNP deployed its maiden FPU contingent to South Sudan in September 2015, and is now ranked the leading contributor with 589 Police officers in UNMISS as well as the leading female Peacekeepers contributing country.

The Rwandan Police peacekeepers in South Sudan also include 28 Individual Police Officers (IPOs) and the current Police Chief of Staff of the mission, Assistant Commissioner of Police Barthelemy Rugwizangoga.