South Africa: More Train Carriages Alight in Cape Town

On Thursday morning just after 06:00 the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service responded to train carriages alight at the Transnet Marshalling Yard in Bellville.
According to Jermaine Carelse, City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson, three firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were dispatched.
"The officer of the first arriving appliance confirmed that it was disused wooden carriages alight.
"The fire has been contained and no injuries has been reported," Carelse said.
Last week, News24 reported that several disused wooden train carriages at the Shunting yard in Woodstock, Cape Town, caught fire on July 21.
Carelse said that in that case, five fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 firefighters responded to the blaze at around 19:55.
"Upon arrival, it was found that disused wooden carriages on a different railway lines had caught fire. This required additional resources being called to assist in containing the blaze."
Carelse said circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire was not known and would be a matter of investigation for Transnet to deal with.
News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.