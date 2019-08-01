South Africa: More Train Carriages Alight in Cape Town

1 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

On Thursday morning just after 06:00 the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service responded to train carriages alight at the Transnet Marshalling Yard in Bellville.

According to Jermaine Carelse, City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson, three firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were dispatched.

"The officer of the first arriving appliance confirmed that it was disused wooden carriages alight.

"The fire has been contained and no injuries has been reported," Carelse said.

Last week, News24 reported that several disused wooden train carriages at the Shunting yard in Woodstock, Cape Town, caught fire on July 21.

Carelse said that in that case, five fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 firefighters responded to the blaze at around 19:55.

"Upon arrival, it was found that disused wooden carriages on a different railway lines had caught fire. This required additional resources being called to assist in containing the blaze."

Carelse said circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire was not known and would be a matter of investigation for Transnet to deal with.

