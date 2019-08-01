Sudan: Chief Justice Meets Wali of River Nile State

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Abbas Ali Babiker, received Wednesday the caretaker Wali (governor) of Nahral-Neil State, Maj. Gen. Addul-Mahmoud Hammad Hussein, and discussed obstacles obstructing the judicial work and the joint cooperation to expand justice and rule of law.

The Chief Justice reviewed the endeavors being made to improving the work environment at level of courts in the Northern and Nahral-Neil States.

The Wali (governor) of River Nile State affirmed the state readiness to provide enhanced judicial services to preserve rights of all people.