Sudan: Mass Rallies Across Sudan Condemn El Obeid Massacre

Khartoum / El Gezira / West Kordofan / South Darfur / White Nile State / Blue Nile State / Red Sea State / Kassala — On Tuesday, secondary school students, university students, and others members of the public took part in mass rallies across Sudan for the second day in a row, condemning the massacre of El Obeid, in which Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen opened fire on a demonstration by secondary school students and activists in the North Kordofan capital, killing four students and an activist, and injuring dozens.

Mass rallies emerged from secondary schools and private universities in Khartoum and the capitals of El Gezira, West Kordofan, South Darfur, White Nile state, Blue Nile state, Red Sea state, Kassala, El Gedaref, Nile River state, and the Northern State.

Professional groups organised vigils in various facilities in Khartoum and a number of states, multiple sources reported to Radio Dabanga.

The protestors chanted slogans condemning the killing of students and school children and demanding the punishment of the perpetrators of Monday's massacre.

Khartoum

In Khartoum, demonstrators closed a number of main roads using barricades and burning tires of vehicles. A vigil was held in front of the Ministry of Justice demanding retribution. University students in Khartoum organised rallies condemning the killing in El Obeid and demanding to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The rallies and demonstrations marched through El Soug El Arabi in downtown Khartoum and a number of main roads in the three cities of the capital.

Demonstration in Arkaweet, Khartoum on Tuesday against the El Obeid massacre (RD)

Near the Libya Market in Omdurman, security forces fired bullets and tear gas at the demonstrators.

Protestors circulated video clips via live broadcasts on Facebook of the shooting near the market, and of injured protestors.

Six cases of gunshot wounds were reportedly taken to El Rajhi Specialist Hospital, the Soug Libya Hospital and Ombadda Hospital.

Atbara

In Atbara in northern Sudan, security forces used excessive force to break up the peaceful march organised by neighbourhood committees.

Activists reported that people received head and chest injuries as a result of tear gas fired at demonstrators.

Lawyers in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira state, protest the El Obeid massacre (RD)

Universities

The Mashreg University, the Sudan Faculty of Finance Studies, the Wad Madani El Ahlia University, the Sudan Academy of Banking and Finance, and the Khartoum Applied Sciences College suspended studies for three days in remembrance of the victims of "the massacre of El Obeid".

The University of Karari announced the suspension of the studies indefinitely.

Doctors in Omdurman, El Gedaref and Kassala organised protest vigils in front of hospitals to demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Secondary school girls demonstrate in Shajarat El Hamdab in River Nile state against the El Obeid massacre (RD)

Death toll

Nazifa Awad, a doctor at El Obeid Hospital, told Radio Dabanga that the death toll following Monday's shoot remains at five.

"The number of wounded in El Obeid Hospital alone is 62. Two others were transferred to El Daman Hospital." The doctor said that four serious cases were transferred to Khartoum. Two of them are in a coma due to gunshots to the head.

Secondary school girls demonstrate in En Nahud, West Kordofan, against the El Obeid massacre (RD)

